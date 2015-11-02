Nov 2 Ophir Energy Plc said it drilled a dry well in its Soy Siam prospect off the Gulf of Thailand.

Ophir, which began exploring the G4/50-10 well last month, said the rig would be moved to drill the Parichat South West prospect. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)