UPDATE 3-Qatar's dispute with Arab states puts LNG market on edge
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
LONDON Aug 21 Ophir Energy PLC : * Fortuna east-1successful appraisal & new discovery * Successfully encountered gas in the eastern lobe of the fortuna complex * The well discovered gas in the deeper viscata exploration target. * Success of fortuna east-1 improves our understanding and adds further
resources to the fortuna complex * This combined with the recent tonel discovery provide anchor assets for the
lng development
* Qatar trade: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sv4ouc (Adds UAE ban on Qatari LNG tankers in anchorage zone)
CANCUN, Mexico/NEW DELHI, June 5 Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full service carrier by market share, is in talks to buy 75 single aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.