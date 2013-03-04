BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth
LONDON, March 4 Ophir Energy PLC : * Placing & rights issue * Intention to raise gross proceeds of upto approximately £553.4 million by way
of placing and rights issue * Up to 19.9 million placing shares will be issued at a placing price of 460
NEW YORK, June 1 Investors poured $9.2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended May 31, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows since February and the first net positive week in the last five.