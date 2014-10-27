BRIEF-NAV Canada reports March traffic figures
NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016
Oct 27 Ophir Energy Plc
* Acquisition of Indonesian exploration licences
* Pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Niko Resources ("niko") to acquire interests in seven deepwater Production Sharing Contracts ("PSCs") in Indonesia
* Cash consideration of US$31.3million with further payments contingent on exploration success
* Transaction brings access to large acreage positions in highly prospective basins and expands Ophir's footprint in South East Asia
* Transaction will increase company's total gross licensed acreage by 40%
* Look forward to delivering a number of high impact wells from this new asian portfolio as well from our existing african assets in coming years
Total further consideration payable on success is capped at US$56million
Petrowest - co's lenders under bank syndicated credit facility, subordinated loan extended waiver period from april 21, 2017 to may 5, 2017