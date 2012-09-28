COLUMN-Hedge funds keep it cagey on oil drawdown prospects: Kemp
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
LONDON, Sept 28 Ophir Energy PLC : * Resumption of the tanzanian drilling campaign to be executed with BG Group,its partner * Next phase of drilling required to confirm role of jodari field as anchor
asset to support tanzania lng
LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund managers continued to square up positions after the OPEC meeting on May 25 left oil production allocations unchanged for another nine months.
* Company now focused on Turkish gas market (Releads, adds details, analyst quote)