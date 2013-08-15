LONDON Aug 15 Africa-focused oil and gas
explorer Ophir Energy sought to reassure investors on
Thursday that its efforts to secure partnership deals with other
companies will bear fruit eventually.
The company raised over $800 million in a placing and rights
issue in March to bolster its finances and ensure a strong
footing from which to conduct talks with potential partners, but
so far no deal has materialised.
Shares in the company lost 10 percent in midday trading on
Thursday on disappointment that there was no announcement about
a partner, and as some future drilling was delayed in the
company's half-year update.
Chief executive Nick Cooper said that conversations
regarding partnership deals - called farm-out deals by the
industry - were ongoing with companies he described as "big
oil".
"We'll be making announcements in due course. I just have to
request patience from everybody," he told analysts on a call.
"It's a weak macro-environment for exploration and
production capital raising and so big oil is reacting to
that...it does affect the pace at which big oil feels it needs
to move," he said, adding that usually farm-out processes take
four to six months to conclude.
Ophir, whose prize assets are the big gas fields it has
found off the coast of Tanzania with larger partner BG Group
, is looking for a partner to help fund the development of
gas it has found off the coast of Equatorial Guinea.
In Kenya and areas off the coast of Tanzania where it is not
already partnered with BG, it could also look for exploration
partners.
"We had expected more progress to have been made since its
significant equity raise in March," Societe General analyst
David Mirzai said.
The drilling of some wells was also pushed back by a few
months, said analysts, leaving the explorer in the position of
drilling just one what analysts are calling "material" well in
the next six months.
Ophir also said it had pre-qualified to be part of a bidding
process for exploration licences in Myanmar, outside of its
usual Africa remit.
The south East Asian country said earlier this year it
planned to invite bids for 30 offshore blocks, in only the
second bidding round since the easing of U.S. sanctions against
the gas-rich country.