May 19 Ophthotech Corp said it granted the rights to market its experimental eye drug outside the United States to a unit of Novartis AG.

Ophthotech's shares rose as much as 29 percent in trading after the bell.

The company said it could receive immediate payments, including upfront fees of $200 million and milestone payments of $130 million.

Ophthotech said it could receive over $1 billion in upfront and milestone payments over the course of the collaboration, not including royalties on potential sales of the drug, Fovista.

Fovista is being tested in late-stage studies for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is caused by abnormal blood vessels leaking blood or fluid into the retina.

The drug is designed to be used in combination with anti-VEGF drugs, the standard treatment for wet AMD, which prevent new blood vessels from forming in the eye.

Ophthotech said Novartis would develop and market the technology such as a pre-filled syringe to deliver the injectable eye drug.

Ophthotech said it expects initial data from Fovista's development program in 2016.

The company said it will file for approval of the drug in the United States, and will collaborate with Novartis to seek approval outside the country.

Ophthotech's shares closed at $31.46 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

