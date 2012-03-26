Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
March 26 Optical components maker Oclaro Inc will buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal valued at about $177 million.
Opnext shareholders will receive 0.42 shares of Oclaro stock for every Opnext share they own, the companies said in a statement.
Oclaro's offer reflects a premium of nearly 74 percent to Opnext's close on Monday.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.