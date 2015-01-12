BRIEF-Asrapport Dining says change of president
* Says it appoints Masanori Morishita as new president to replace Toshio Nakamura who will retire
Jan 12 Oponeo.pl SA :
* December 2014 revenue 30.4 million zlotys ($8.40 million), up 26 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6207 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 87.3 million baht versus 88.1 million baht