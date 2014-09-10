Sept 10 Oponeo.pl SA :

* Says it reports August 2014 sales of 15.1 million zlotys what represents an increase of 24 percent year on year

* Says it reports the sales for the period Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2014 of 173.4 million zlotys what represents an increase of 28 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

