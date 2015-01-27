Jan 27 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :
* SEC says charges Oppenheimer & co with violating federal
securities laws over
improper penny stock sales, says Oppenheimer agreed to admit
wrongdoing and
pay $10 million to settle
* SEC says Oppenheimer also agrees to pay additional $10
million to settle
parallel action by treasury department's financial crimes
enforcement network
* SEC says Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit aided and
abetted illegal
activity by a Bahamas brokerage, gibraltar global, that was a
customer and
was not registered to do business in U.S.
* SEC says Oppenheimer failed to file suspicious activity
reports as required
under bank secrecy act