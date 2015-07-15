By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 A former executive director of
investments at Oppenheimer & Co Inc was sentenced to 1-3/4 years
in prison on Wednesday for conspiring to deceive regulators and
his employer as part of a scheme that left an Oklahoma-based
insurer in receivership.
Allen Reichman, 54, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge
Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan to pay $10 million in
restitution to the investment firm and forfeit $200,000. In
February, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Reichman told Buchwald that he was sorry for his role in the
scheme. But Buchwald said she believed Reichman at the
sentencing hearing had sought to minimize the extent of his
wrongdoing.
"He was actively involved in making this happen and more
knowledgeable than I think he'd like me to believe," she said.
Prosecutors said Reichman and others schemed to defraud
Oppenheimer, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, into
providing a $30 million loan for the purchase of insurer
Providence P&C by Charles Antonucci, president of New York-based
Park Avenue Bank.
The scheme, which also involved deceiving Oklahoma insurance
regulators into approving the deal, came to the attention of
prosecutors following an earlier probe into Park Avenue Bank,
which went under in March 2010.
Antonucci pleaded guilty in October 2010 to charges
including securities fraud, becoming the first person to be
convicted for stealing U.S. government bank bailout funds from
the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP.
Following his conviction, U.S. authorities unveiled charges
in 2012 against Kentucky businessman Wilbur Huff, Reichman and
Matthew Morris, Park Avenue's senior vice president, who pleaded
guilty in 2013.
Huff, who authorities said participated in a series of
frauds including a $53 million tax scheme, pleaded guilty and
was sentenced in June to 12 years in prison. Morris pleaded
guilty in 2013.
In Reichman's case, prosecutors said from 2008 to 2009, he
helped secure a financing for the $37.5 million purchase of
Providence P&C by processing a loan through Oppenheimer that was
illegally under Oklahoma law secured by the insurer's own
assets.
The loan's illegal structure caused the insurer to become
insolvent, authorities said.
But before being placed in receivership, Huff, Morris and
Antonucci took money out of the company for their own benefit,
while Reichman generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in
commissions, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Reichman, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-750.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)