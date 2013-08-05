NEW YORK Aug 5 Oppenheimer & Co has agreed to pay $1.425 million in fines to resolve charges that the financial services company sold unregistered penny stocks and had inadequate safeguards against money laundering, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.

Oppenheimer neither admitted nor denied charges by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that it sold more than 1 billion unregistered shares of 20 penny stocks and failed to monitor suspicious trading activity.