Sept 11 Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings, appointed Marc Cabrera head of its healthcare investment banking business.

Cabrera, who has 20 years of experience in healthcare investment banking, was most recently Oppenheimer's head of healthcare services.

He has previously worked at Morgan Joseph TriArtisan, Bear Stearns & Co Inc and Smith Barney & Co Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)