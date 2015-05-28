May 28 Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, appointed Harry Wool as managing director for institutional emerging markets bond trading.

Wool joins Oppenheimer from Sterne Agee Group. Before that, he worked at Gleacher & Co. He also managed the emerging markets fixed- income business at Miller Tabak Roberts.

Wool will be based in New York. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)