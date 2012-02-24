Feb 23 Federal regulators are probing
whether a private equity fund that was part of Oppenheimer
Holdings Inc overstated the value of one of its
holdings, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people close to
the matter.
The case involves Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity
Fund LP, which makes investments of its own and invests in other
private equity funds, the Journal said.
The fund's overestimation grew to more than $4 million, the
WSJ said, citing documents shared with Oppenheimer investors.
The bulk of the mark-up came as the fund was reaching out to
potential investors in late 2009, and helped push the fund's
reported internal rate of return to 38 percent, after fees, from
a loss of 6.3 percent, according to the Journal.
The fund subsequently raised more than $55 million from
individuals and various institutions. The fund and related
assets were spun off by Oppenheimer Holdings this year, the
paper said.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and
Massachusetts attorney general have been investigating the
Oppenheimer fund since late last year, the paper said, citing
people close to the matter.
A spokesman for Oppenheimer told the Journal that the
company initiated its own investigation upon learning of the
allegations in June 2011.
"The investigation, which included numerous interviews of
Oppenheimer employees and the independent auditors for the fund,
concluded that the valuation increase was within U.S. accounting
standards and the allegations were without merit," the spokesman
told the paper.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.