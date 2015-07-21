July 21 Investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings
Inc's European unit appointed Scott Beattie and David
Kent as managing directors of its newly established debt capital
markets and syndication business in the region.
Beattie was also appointed as European head of debt capital
markets and syndication. The duo will be based in London and
will report to Max Lami, chief executive of Oppenheimer Europe.
Beattie and Kent, both of whom previously worked at fixed
income broker dealer KNG Securities LLP, will be charged with
further strengthening Oppenheimer's debt capital markets
origination offering.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)