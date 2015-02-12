METALS-Copper heads down as inventory, demand outlook weigh
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
Feb 12 Brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co Inc's investment banking unit appointed Nigel Bell as a managing director in its consumer and retail team.
Bell was previously managing partner at Bell Capital Advisory Partners, a boutique investment bank he founded.
Prior to that, he served as a managing director, consumer and retail investment banking at Jefferies LLC. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.