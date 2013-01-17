* Presents opportunity to showcase OWN to new audiences
Jan 17 Millions of people are expected to watch
Lance Armstrong confess to using performance-enhancing drugs in
a two-part interview with Oprah Winfrey beginning this evening,
likely giving her OWN cable network its largest audience ever.
The challenge for OWN will be convincing those who tune in
for the Armstrong interview to come back to the network
afterwards. Comedian Michael Ian Black summed up the enormity of
that task by tweeting: "Like most of America, really torn
between wanting to see Lance confess and never wanting to watch
OWN."
Oprah's interview with Armstrong is event programming akin
to the Super Bowl or the Oscars. The wave of publicity generated
by the event makes getting people to watch that one time easy.
But the future success of the network, which is co-owned by
Discovery Communications, will hinge on its ability to
transform a portion of the audience that tunes in for the
interview into regular viewers. That could enable OWN to
increase both its advertising rates and the fees it charges
cable operators like Comcast Corp to carry the
network.
"Sustaining interest on a consistent basis is the problem,"
said Magid and Associates TV consultant Steve Ridge. "It is much
like CNN getting big numbers during a major disaster, or the
Weather Channel getting heavy viewership during major weather
events. The peaks quickly turn into valleys with hundreds of
cable channels to choose from."
OWN plans to highlight its other programming in an effort to
capitalize on the Armstrong audience, said OWN President Erik
Logan. The network will promote upcoming shows, including
Sunday's edition of "Oprah's Next Chapter," in which Winfrey
interviews actress Drew Barrymore, as well as "Our America with
Lisa Ling," a documentary series that has its season premiere on
Tuesday.
Both nights of the Armstrong interview will also stream live
to a worldwide audience on Oprah.com, another platform Winfrey
uses to promote her channel's shows. They include "Welcome to
Sweetie Pie's," which focuses on a family that runs a collection
of soul food restaurants, and "Iyanla: Fix My Life," featuring
Iyanla Vanzant, a motivational speaker who was a regular on
Winfrey's syndicated show.
In another bid to make its programming less reliant on
Winfrey herself, OWN recently inked a deal for comedian Tyler
Perry to produce shows exclusively for the network. His one-hour
drama "The Haves and the Have Nots" and half-hour comedy "Love
Thy Neighbor" will premiere in late May.
But OWN's challenge is multiplied by the fact that, despite
it being a female-skewing network, a large percentage of the
audience for the Armstrong interview is expected to be male. Or,
to put it another way, viewers are more likely to be from
Armstrong's fan base than from Oprah's or OWN's.
Logan concedes that the long-term effects of the interview
won't be known for some time, but added that it will "certainly
be a net positive for us."
"It's a great opportunity for the network," Logan said. "We
are going to showcase the programming and take advantage of it
while we have the interview."
OPRAH IS THE NEXT OPRAH
Winfrey, who topped Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list last
year, beat out newsmagazine "60 Minutes" to land the Armstrong
interview, the latest in a string of high-profile sit-downs
scored by the "Queen of Talk" recently.
Indeed, when Winfrey, 58, left broadcast television in 2011,
there was much debate about who would be the "next Oprah." Would
it be Katie Couric, or Anderson Cooper, or Ellen DeGeneres? But
it turns out, the next Oprah is Oprah herself.
After committing herself to OWN full-time last year, ratings
at the network have increased on the back of Winfrey's landing
marquee interviews. Her sit-down with Whitney Houston's daughter
shortly after the singer's sudden death drew 3.5 million
viewers, for instance. Singer Rihanna's appearance in August
2011 grabbed 2.5 million viewers. A two-night sit-down with
reality TV clan the Kardashian family brought in more than a
million viewers.
Last week, she got late-night host David Letterman on her
couch for a therapeutic interview in which he opened up publicly
for the first time about his sexual transgressions. The
interview garnered 711,000 total viewers, OWN said.
"There will likely not be another Oprah, as
fractionalization of viewing has made it a near impossibility to
replicate," said Ridge, the Magid and Associates consultant.
Problem is, the ratings pops generated from Winfrey's
interviews are short-lived, and viewing afterward resets back to
low levels.
OWN averaged 147,000 viewers aged 25 to 54 during prime time
in 2012, which is more than 30 percent higher than its first
year on cable systems, according to Nielsen data provided by
Horizon Media. But that still ranks behind Oxygen in 2012, which
averaged 168,000 viewers in that demographic and Bravo, which
averaged 475,000 viewers.
But in terms of national attention, the Armstrong interview
is the biggest opportunity to happen to OWN yet. If played
right, it can turn around the entire network's fortunes, said
Syracuse University Journalism professor Robert Thompson.
Pointing to how "Queer Eye For the Straight Guy" raised
Bravo's profile, Thompson said, "One big hit can make it for
you. This is the kind of thing that can get people to find you
and if enough people who find you come back again, this could be
the start of a rally."
Small wonder then that the publicity campaign around the
Armstrong interview has been orchestrated for maximum exposure.
From Winfrey's appearance on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday and
an online teaser clip of the interview, to airing it over two
nights in prime time and streaming it online live, the network
is pulling out all the stops to entice viewers.
So far it appears to have worked -- everyone from ESPN and
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" to The New York Times and
Buzzfeed have run pieces on the upcoming interview.
"These event interviews are a way to slowly gather back the
fanbase from The Oprah Winfrey Show," Thompson said.
ROAD AHEAD
OWN is already capitalizing on the Armstrong interview by
selling advertising at a premium to its usual rates, said Logan,
though he did not provide specific figures.
The network is giving priority to advertisers who have
bought time on "Oprah's Next Chapter," which will air the
interview, in the past, and those that will also commit to other
shows. Ongoing OWN sponsors include General Motors Co,
Target Corp, and Kellogg Co.
But for OWN to leverage the Armstrong interview into lasting
financial gains, it needs to boost advertising revenue and
distribution fees.
OWN charges cable operators one cent per subscriber per
month to distribute the network, according to consulting firm
SNL Kagan. But that number is expected to rise to 10 cents per
subscriber by the end of this year -- on par with networks
Oxygen and Animal Planet -- which would increase OWN's revenue
from $106.7 million in 2012 to $239.6 million in 2013.
While one year ago OWN was going through a restructuring
that included layoffs, executive departures and a reshuffling of
its programming lineup, Discovery executives now predict the
network will turn a profit in the second half of 2013.
"OWN has begun to really find a rhythm," Discovery's chief
executive, David Zaslav, told analysts on a Nov. 6 conference
call.
While the answer to whether OWN can ride the Armstrong
interview to sustainable gains won't be known until months after
the fact, the confluence of events surrounding the network led
Thompson to conclude: "Things are looking a lot more promising
for OWN than they were a year ago."