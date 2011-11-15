GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 The Canadian government on Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil Corp's (0883.HK) C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal for struggling oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc OPC.V.
Opti said in a release that Canada's industry minister had approved CNOOC's purchase of the company for C$34 million. It will also assume the C$2 billion in debt that forced Opti to seek to seek court protection from creditors earlier this year.
Opti has a 35 percent stake in Nexen Inc's NXY.TO Long Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. The company said it expected CNOOC to complete the deal by the end of the month.
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro