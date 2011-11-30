* Finisar reports fiscal Q2 results after market close
* Finisar December upside calls grab interest
* JDS Uniphase draws bullish option flow on Tuesday
By Doris Frankel
Nov 30 Option traders in Finisar Corp
appear to be bracing for a sizable move in the stock's price
following earnings on Wednesday afternoon.
The network equipment maker is set to report fiscal
second-quarter earnings after the close of market trading.
Analysts expect the company to report a profit of 22 cents per
share, below 39 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Finisar shares have declined almost 45 percent in value
since the start of the year hurt by weaker-than-anticipated
demand for network ramp up in China and United States,
underperforming the broader U.S. Dow Jones Telecom Equipment
Index -- which is down 12 percent during the period.
Expectations are for about an 18 percent swing in shares
between now and Dec. 16 expiration, based on the at-the-money
front-month straddle, said Steve Place, a co-founder of options
analytics firm InvestingWithOptions in Mobile, Alabama.
That would be below the average absolute one-day earnings
move in Finisar shares of 19 percent over the past four
quarters, according to Bespoke Investment Group. But the
average is skewed when shares plunged 38 percent in extended
trading in March when the company forecast a dismal fourth
quarter.
Finisar's calls, granting the right to buy the shares at a
fixed price any time up until expiration, caught the eye of
many traders heading into earnings.
A total of 4,253 calls traded on the stock on Tuesday
against 729 puts, according to options analytics firm Trade
Alert. Sentiment based on order flow was 76 percent bullish.
The majority of the action was in the December $20 and $21
strike calls, which were mostly bought on the ask price, Place
said. Finisar shares closed at $17.11 on Tuesday.
Over the past 10 sessions, investors bought 1.15 calls for
every put in Finisar as a new position on three U.S. options
exchanges, according to Schaeffer's Investment Research.
The low ratio was partly due to the recent purchase of more
than 4,000 December $17 FNSR puts, said Joe Bell, senior equity
analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research. The puts were part
of a $19-$17 put spread initiated on Monday, Place said.
The activity also included the purchase of December $22 and
$23 calls. "So investors are betting on volatility in the
shares, suggesting option speculators are predicting a big move
post earnings," Bell said.
Finisar's December $18 straddle, that is closest to the
current share value of $17.68 on Wednesday afternoon, was
offered at $3.25 during the session, Place said.
Traders often look at option prices on a so-called straddle
to estimate the option market's view of the potential range of
a stock going into an event like earnings. A long straddle is a
bet on volatility and involves buying a call and a put with
same strike price and expiration date.
JDS Uniphase Corp , which provides broadband and
optical communication components, attracted bullish positioning
as well. A total of 12,000 calls traded in the stock in the
previous session, more than double the daily average, Trade
Alert figures showed.
The bulk of those calls were in the December upside $12
strikes and many of those were bought, Place said. JDS shares,
which settled at $10.22 on Tuesday, rose 4.89 percent to $10.72
on Wednesday afternoon.