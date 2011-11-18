Nov 17 Debt-laden oil sands company Opti
Canada Inc said it received all regulatory approvals to
be acquired by China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd
.
Opti said it expects the deal to be completed before the end
of this month.
In July, CNOOC agreed to buy Opti for $34 million. It will
also assume $2 billion in debt. The deal ends Opti's two-year
search for a buyer willing to absorb its crushing debt.
China has been scouring the globe for energy resources to
feed its fast-growing economy but has often run into regulatory,
political and procedural hurdles in getting deals done.
