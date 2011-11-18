Nov 17 Debt-laden oil sands company Opti Canada Inc said it received all regulatory approvals to be acquired by China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd .

Opti said it expects the deal to be completed before the end of this month.

In July, CNOOC agreed to buy Opti for $34 million. It will also assume $2 billion in debt. The deal ends Opti's two-year search for a buyer willing to absorb its crushing debt.

China has been scouring the globe for energy resources to feed its fast-growing economy but has often run into regulatory, political and procedural hurdles in getting deals done. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)