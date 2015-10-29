(Adds comments from source, details, share movement)
Oct 29 British mobile payments company Optimal
Payments Plc said it was investigating allegations that
personal data belonging to some of its customers had been
compromised and was available in the public domain.
Optimal shares fell 11 percent to 309.5 pence, their
sharpest fall in a day this year and lowest since Sept. 16.
The company said the allegations were that the data breaches
had occurred at two of its units in 2012 or earlier.
The data consists of names and email addresses of customers
and is available for purchase on the "dark web", a source with
knowledge of the hack told Reuters.
The dark web is an area of the Internet that can only be
accessed through software that makes web browsing anonymous.
Optimal's NETELLER and Moneybookers Ltd units had suffered
data breaches as a result of cyber attacks in 2009 and 2010, but
none of its customers lost any money as a result, the company
said.
Optimal said it had informed the Information Commissioner
and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about the matter.
The company said it came to know about the allegations
following media enquiries.
