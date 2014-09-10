Sept. 10 Online money transfer company Optimal
Payments Plc's first-half pretax profit rose 78
percent, driven by robust sales at its high-margin Neteller
e-wallet business.
The company, which moves billions of dollars per year in
over 200 countries and territories with over 100 types of
payment and multi-currency options, said pretax profit rose to
$27.5 million for the six months ended June 30, from $15.5
million a year earlier.
Optimal now expects its full-year results to beat its own
expectations.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $159.1 million.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)