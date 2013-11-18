Nov 18 Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc said Chairman Dale Johnson would step down on Wednesday due to "changing personal circumstances".

The company appointed non-executive director Jonathan Comerford as interim chairman while it looks for a permanent replacement for Johnson, who has been chairman since July 2007.

Shares in Optimal Payments were down 1 percent at 319.75 pence at 1111 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. The stock has nearly tripled in value this year.

Optimal Payments reported a soaring profit in the first half ended June 30, boosted by a 75 percent jump in its high-margin Neteller e-wallet business, which helps customers shop online without entering financial details.

The company, which has been expanding its operations in Europe, said in September it would continue to assess merger and acquisition opportunities in the region.