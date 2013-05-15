By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK May 15 Before Optimer Pharmaceuticals
Inc even put itself up for sale earlier this year,
Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc offered to buy the
antibiotic maker for $20 per share, or nearly $1 billion, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Cubist offer, which was made last summer and rejected,
according to the people, would have represented a premium from
the company's then share price of around $15 per share. The
stock currently trades at more than $16 per share.
Optimer's stock closed Wednesday at $16.18, up almost 14
percent for the day on the news.
Cubist, which has a market value of just over $3 billion, is
among a handful of participants in the sale, the people said.
They asked not to be named because details of the auction are
not public.
The company, as well as AstraZeneca Plc and Japan's
Astellas Pharma Inc, made first-round bids for Optimer
and are now working on final offers, one of the people said.
A date for second-round bids has not been set, but it is
expected to be in early June, that person said.
A Cubist spokeswoman and an Optimer spokesman declined to
comment. Calls to Astellas and AstraZeneca were not immediately
returned.
In February, Optimer said it was exploring a sale and
replaced its chief executive as part of a review of compliance
issues, sending its shares up sharply.
Optimer, which makes a drug called Dificid used to treat
intestinal infections, has existing partnerships with Astellas,
AstraZeneca and Cubist.
Dificid, which treats adult patients who contract infectious
diarrhea in hospitals, accounted for $62.4 million in sales in
2012. The company is expected to generate sales of $310 million
from the drug by 2017, according Thomson Reuters data.
Optimer is also testing to see if the drug can prevent
diarrhea in patients under 18 years and whether it can treat the
condition in patients undergoing bone marrow transplants.
While Cubist may have made that offer last summer, Optimer
is unlikely to attract a price that high now, said Brian
Skorney, an analyst with Baird Equity Research.
Optimer announced flat sales growth of $16.8 million on
Dificid for the first quarter of this year.
"I think it will get closer to $16 a share," Skorney added.