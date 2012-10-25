BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian wireless hardware and
software company Option said on Thursday that revenue
would be hit from next quarter as its licence software agreement
with Huawei Technologies ran out at the end of October.
The company, which makes modems embedded in computers and in
the form of USB sticks, said third-quarter revenue rose to 11.7
million euros ($15.2 million) from 11.3 million euros a year
earlier.
However, only 3.3 million euros of this came from product
sales and some 8.4 million euros from sofware and licence
income.
The company, which is looking for 5 million euros in fresh
capital before the end of the year and plans to shut its plant
in Augsburg, Germany, made a core profit of 3.8 million euros
from 1.3 million euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)