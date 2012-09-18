* African-American borrowers said they were overcharged
* Claims too disparate to allow class-action -judge
* Supreme Court case involving Wal-Mart limits class-actions
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 18 A federal judge said African-American
borrowers who obtained home loans from Option One Mortgage Corp
may no longer pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing the lender
of charging them more than white borrowers.
U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel in Boston reversed her
March 2011 order certifying a class, citing an intervening U.S.
Supreme Court decision involving Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
The decision could force borrowers to sue individually,
resulting in lower recoveries and higher costs.
It follows a San Francisco judge's denial last September of
class-action status to more than one million black and Hispanic
borrowers accusing Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S.
mortgage lender, of discriminating on rates and fees.
Gary Klein, a lawyer for plaintiffs in the Option One case,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Once owned by the tax preparation company H&R Block Inc
, Option One is now known as Sand Canyon Corp.
Option One and H&R Block Mortgage Corp had been accused of
giving brokers discretion to impose extra charges unrelated to
borrowers' creditworthiness.
The plaintiffs said this resulted in African-American
borrowers spending on average about $134 more per year on
mortgages than similarly situated white borrowers.
But Zobel said it is no longer enough to show a disparate
impact to win class-action status.
In the Wal-Mart case, the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2011
decertified a nationwide class of more than 1 million current
and former female workers alleging gender bias.
It said Wal-Mart's policy of giving discretion to local
managers over pay and promotions meant there was no common means
of exercising that discretion.
"Plaintiffs' class in this case faces the same commonality
problem as did the Wal-Mart class," Zobel wrote.
"Because plaintiffs do not claim that all of Option One's
brokers exercised their discretion in the same way, they do not
raise a single question common to all plaintiffs in the class,"
she said.
The case is Barrett et al v. Option One Mortgage Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 08-10157.