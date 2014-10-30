By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. equity options exchange
operators warned on Thursday that a new rule to be implemented
on Jan. 1 aimed at making sure banks have adequate capital
levels could significantly raise costs for many investors that
trade options.
The rule, known as the Collins Amendment, is part of the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. While aimed at making
sure banks keep capital and credit risks in line, the rule would
also apply to the options market-making arms of the banks, which
would be required to measure credit risks more strictly than
many do now. Market makers post buy and sell orders on exchanges
so that securities are easier to trade, profiting from the
spread between the bid and the offer.
The rule would boost capital costs for the market makers in
some cases by five or six times from where they are now, said
Steve Crutchfield, head of NYSE's options markets at
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Those capital costs would
ultimately be borne by investors, he said.
"This is not a question about cushioning the banks from
effective regulation or appropriate capital rules," he said at
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's
Listed Options Symposium. "This is a question of a policy that
would have, we believe, a significant punitive effect on
investors that trade with market makers, which is the vast
majority of customer orders coming in to our markets."
In September, 86 percent of options orders traded on NYSE's
Amex and Arca exchanges had a market maker on one side of the
trade, he said.
Options exchanges were unaware that the rule would affect
their markets until just a few weeks ago, because calculating
risk in a listed equity options position is different from
calculating credit risk on a bank balance sheet, said Jeromee
Johnson, head of options at BATS Global Markets.
He said the exchanges, along with banks and others, are
currently lobbying members of Congress to pressure the Federal
Reserve to delay the effective date of the rule so that the
industry has time to appropriately respond.
"The Fed has the ability to delay enforcement. The Fed has
the ability to provide some interpretive guidance. If we want
some relief, that's where it needs to end up," he said at the
symposium. Options
Executives from Nasdaq OMX Group, Deutsche Boerse's
ISE unit, TMX Group's BOX Options Exchange,
Miami International Holdings Inc, and CBOE Holdings Inc
also warned of the potential costs to options investors.
"Obviously, this wasn't the intent of Dodd Frank," said
David Gray, vice president of business development at CBOE. "I
don't think any of us here or anybody on the Hill would think
that the intent of Dodd Frank was to push business away from the
listed derivatives community."
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)