A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Investors added 1 million positions in July put options for the Nifty at 5,800 levels on Tuesday. Foreign institutional investors have also bought 6.6 billion rupees worth of Nifty options, exchange data shows.

The two developments are seen as potentially providing support for the spot Nifty at 5,800 points - which is also near its 200-day moving average - after a volatile year that has seen the benchmark fall to as low as 5,477.2 in April.

"There is some base creation seen and declines in the market should be utilised to buy individual stock futures," said Amit Gupta, head of derivatives at ICICI Securities.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)