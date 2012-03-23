NEW YORK, March 23 The plunge in shares of the TVIX exchange-traded product on Thursday just before an announcement that new shares would be issued raised eyebrows among traders.

The VelocityShares Daily 2x Short-Term exchange-traded note , a popular but controversial leveraged exchange-traded note, fell 18 percent to a new low on Friday, bringing it closer with its implied value.

But the more significant drop came on Thursday, just hours before Credit Suisse, which creates shares in the product, said it would start issuing shares again "on a limited basis."

Investors had flocked to products that bet on volatility in recent months on concerns that the recent market rally would not be sustained. However, advisors and analysts say people were starting to hold the products - intended for short-term hedges - for long periods, exposing themselves to losses due to the product's structure.

"The timing of the collapse of the Net Asset Value of the fund was certainly suspicious," said Chris McKhann, analyst at optionMonster.com.

McKhann noted the TVIX's price was 89 percent greater than the net asset value of the note on Wednesday, and that difference has since collapsed as investors scrambled to dump their holdings.

Credit Suisse stopped issuing shares in the product in February when investors, betting on volatility, started trading the fund more heavily. The halt caused the price of the fund to diverge from its net asset value, which would only correct after new shares were issued.

"Most of the people who owned the TVIX did not understand that it was trading at a huge premium to its Net Asset Value, let alone understanding the product itself. But this does not help to restore retail investors and traders faith in a fair market," McKhann said.

The ETN gave back most of its premium to its indicated value on Thursday when it tumbled about 30 percent in its heaviest day of trading since mid-February. It had been trading to a huge premium to its net asset value.

"The price action in this ETN became purely speculative driven by no fundamental valuation whatsoever," said Scott Maidel, senior portfolio manager, equity derivatives at Russell Investments in Seattle.

Due to the carry cost associated with these types of volatility ETNs, they are typically used as trading instruments rather than buy-and-hold investments. Carry costs occur when the front-month futures contract being sold has a lower price than the back-month contract being bought.

Volatility traders have been noticing big swings in TVIX all week. A t the start of the week, the ETN, which aims to double the daily move in an index tracking short-term VIX futures, ra llied about 7 percent when VIX futures were actually down about 3 percent due to what some traders called a short squeeze.

On average, on a daily basis the TVIX moves about up and down in percentage terms as the VIX does and twice as quickly as front-month and second-month VIX futures.

Credit Suisse declined comment.

Volumes in the ETN surged in mid-February as investors increasingly turned to exchange-traded products as a way to bet on or hedge against volatility, especially in the prolonged complacency in the market.

The rise in volume was a concern to Credit Suisse, which stopped issuing shares, citing "internal limits" for the size of the ETN. There were concerns that demand for the security would start to have an undue influence on the volatility futures market, rather than tracking those contracts.

The VIX - the CBOE Volatility Index - is the market's favored gauge of investor anxiety. It is not a traded index, but futures contracts trade on the CBOE, and a handful of exchange-traded products track those futures contracts.