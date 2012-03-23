* TVIX loses more than half its value in two days
* Credit Suisse says will start issuing shares again
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK, March 23 After losing more
than half of its value in the past two days, the plunge in the
TVIX volatility-linked exchange-traded product should serve as a
warning to investors before jumping into these high risk,
esoteric products.
The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term exchange-traded
note fell nearly 30 percent on Friday, following a
30 percent decline on Thursday . New share issuance of this
ETN was halted a month ago as investors scrambled into this and
other volatility-linked securities to bet on an increase in more
market gyrations down the road.
The decline started on Wednesday, when speculation began
that Credit Suisse, the issuer, would reopen issuance of the ETN
on a limited basis. Credit Suisse announced a few hours after
Thursday's close of trading that it would resume issuing new
shares.
The price decline is not a surprise - the ETN's price had
diverged from its underlying net asset value as a result of the
halt in share issuance, so the move could have been predicted.
But the swiftness of the move caught investors by surprise,
and analysts had warned that this product - as well as others -
are not designed for long-term holding.
"Buyers of TVIX were uninformed. There was no reason to buy
TVIX when it was trading at such a premium... They were all
caught off-guard when it started dropping in price later in the
week," said TABB Group analyst Henry Chien.
More than 30 million shares in TVIX traded on Thursday and
more than 27 million on Friday, making it about as active as
liquid stocks like Citigroup and Microsoft.
"For end-users of volatility products in general, they
should be careful and educate themselves on the mechanics of the
product, because something like this could happen again."
Investors had flocked to products that bet on or hedge
against volatility in recent months on concerns that the market
rally - which has continued nearly unabated since December -
would not be sustained. However, some investors started to hold
the products - intended for short-term hedges - for long
periods, exposing themselves to losses due to the product's
structure.
"I assure you that there are a lot of people who owned TVIX
and lost a lot of money without understanding why," said Larry
McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp., in a report to
clients issued Friday, referring to Thursday's action.
Whether the new shares were actually issued on Friday were
unknown as Credit Suisse declined to comment. The company also
declined to comment on what "limited basis" meant.
Credit Suisse stopped issuing shares in the product in
February when investors, betting on volatility, started trading
the fund more heavily. The halt caused the price of the fund to
diverge from its net asset value, which would only correct after
new shares were issued.
RAISES EYEBROWS
Volatility traders have been noticing big swings in TVIX all
week. At the start of the week, the ETN, which aims to double
the daily move in an index tracking short-term VIX futures,
rallied about 7 percent when VIX futures were actually down
about 3 percent due to what some traders called a short squeeze.
On average, on a daily basis, the TVIX moves about up and
down in percentage terms as the VIX does and twice as quickly as
front-month and second-month VIX futures.
The ETN gave back most of its premium to its indicative
value on Thursday when it plunged in its heaviest day of trading
since mid-February. It had been trading to a huge premium to its
net asset value.
"The timing of the collapse of the Net Asset Value of the
fund was certainly suspicious," said Chris McKhann, analyst at
optionMonster.com.
McKhann noted the TVIX's price was 89 percent greater than
the net asset value of the note on Wednesday, and that
difference has since collapsed as investors scrambled to dump
their holdings.
"Most of the people who owned the TVIX did not understand
that it was trading at a huge premium to its NAV, let alone
understanding the product itself. But this does not help to
restore retail investors and traders faith in a fair market,"
McKhann said.
Volumes in the ETN surged in mid-February as investors
increasingly turned to exchange-traded products as a way to bet
on or hedge against volatility, especially in the prolonged
complacency in the market.
"The price action in this ETN became purely speculative
driven by no fundamental valuation whatsoever," said Scott
Maidel, senior portfolio manager, equity derivatives at Russell
Investments in Seattle.
Due to the carry cost associated with these types of
volatility ETNs, they are typically used as trading instruments
rather than buy-and-hold investments.
Carry costs occur when the VIX futures term structure is
upward sloping - where the front month futures contract is
priced at a lower cost than the back-month contract, which the
ETN is buying. The price difference in these contracts has been
rising, a greater cost for investors who thought they could buy
and hold the note.
The rise in volume was a concern to Credit Suisse, which
stopped issuing shares, citing "internal limits" for the size of
the ETN. There were concerns that demand for the security would
start to have an undue influence on the volatility futures
market, rather than tracking those contracts.
The VIX - the CBOE Volatility Index - is the market's
favored gauge of investor anxiety. It is not a traded index, but
futures contracts trade on the CBOE, and a handful of
exchange-traded products track those futures contracts.