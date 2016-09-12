Sept 12 Equity derivatives clearing organization
Options Clearing Corp said on Monday it had extended Chief
Executive and Executive Chairman Craig Donohue's term by three
years.
Donohue, whose term was set to expire in December, joined
OCC in January 2014. He was CEO of CME Group Inc from
January 2004 until May 2012.
Donohue also announced several changes to OCC's leadership
structure on Monday, including Scot Warren being promoted to
chief administrative officer and John Fennell becoming chief
risk officer.
OCC has been classified a systemically important financial
market utility by U.S. regulators.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)