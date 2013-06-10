NEW YORK, June 10 A Securities and Exchange
Commission judge has ordered optionsXpress, its former chief
financial officer and a customer to pay a total of $4.8 million
in fines and to return $4.2 million for illegally selling shares
they did not hold.
The order was posted late Friday on the SEC's website.
A lawyer for Charles Schwab Corp, which bought
optionsXpress in 2011 after the alleged violations occurred,
said that optionsXpress "respectfully disagrees" with the ruling
and is considering an appeal.
"There was no naked short selling in this case," Stephen
Senderowitz, a lawyer representing optionsXpress, said in an
email to Reuters.
The judge charged optionsXpress, former CFO Thomas Stern and
customer Jonathan Feldman in April 2012 for naked short selling
in options of companies that included American International
Group, Sears Holdings Corp and Under Armour Inc
between late 2008 and March of 2010.
The online brokerage was ordered to pay a civil penalty of
$2 million and to disgorge to the government $1.6 million; its
former CFO Stern was fined a $75,000 civil penalty. Feldman was
ordered to pay a $2 million civil penalty and to disgorge $2.66
million.
Naked short-selling involves selling shares without first
borrowing them, a violation of Regulation SHO that requires
people making short trades to ensure that they will buy or
borrow stock they don't own to ensure delivery within three days
of a trade.
The sham transactions occurred repeatedly with knowledge
from some brokerage officials, the judge found.
CBOE Holdings, which owns the biggest options
exchange where many of the trades occurred, said last month that
it expects to be penalized as much as $10 million for failing to
enforce its regulatory obligations. The SEC inquiry focuses on
its handling of the trades, people familiar have told CBOE.
When it brought the charges against the broker and its
customer more than a year ago, The SEC said three other
officials associated with optionsXpress had settled in separate
administrative proceedings without admitting or denying its
findings.
Senderowitz, the lawyer representing optionsXpress, said the
firm had fulfilled its obligations, and there was no downward
price effect on the markets. He said the regulator should have
clarified its rule on short selling to make it plain that the
trades at issue were not allowed.