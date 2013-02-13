Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 01, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846