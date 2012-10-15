BRIEF-Weiguang Biological Products' IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
LONDON Oct 15 Optos PLC : * Revenues for the year to 30 September 2012 are expected to exceed $190M,
ahead of market expectations
June 4 Shenzhen Weiguang Biological Products Co Ltd
June 4 Women with advanced breast cancer who carry specific genetic mutations experienced double the response rate and delayed disease progression when treated with AstraZeneca Plc's Lynparza compared with standard chemotherapy, according to data from a late-stage trial presented on Sunday.