Jan 23 Optos, a maker of devices that diagnose eye disease, said first-quarter revenue grew 63 percent on increased demand for its products, and that trading was strong in the early weeks of the second quarter.

The overall revenue rose to $41.9 million from $25.7 million in the year-ago period.

The Scottish company's devices take wide-angle images of the retina to detect diseases such as retinal detachment, glaucoma and cataracts, as well high-blood pressure and some cancers that do not show up in conventional retinal images.

Shares in Optos have risen 28 percent since Oct. 13, when it unveiled Daytona, a desktop-sized product that the company expects would help in doubling the size of its installed base.

The shares closed at 209 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)