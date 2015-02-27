LONDON Feb 27 Nikon, the 98-year-old
Japanese company best known for its cameras, has agreed to buy
British retinal imaging firm Optos for 259.3 million
pounds ($400 million) as it moves into the medical sector.
Nikon will pay 340 pence a share in cash for Optos, a 30.5
percent premium to the closing price on Thursday, the two
companies said in a statement on Friday.
Nikon has previously said it intended to enter the medical
sector to leverage its optical technologies and the Japanese
group said buying Optos was an important step in that long-term
growth plan.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)