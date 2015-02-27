LONDON Feb 27 Nikon, the 98-year-old Japanese company best known for its cameras, has agreed to buy British retinal imaging firm Optos for 259.3 million pounds ($400 million) as it moves into the medical sector.

Nikon will pay 340 pence a share in cash for Optos, a 30.5 percent premium to the closing price on Thursday, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

Nikon has previously said it intended to enter the medical sector to leverage its optical technologies and the Japanese group said buying Optos was an important step in that long-term growth plan.

($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)