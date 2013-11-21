* Optos posts 19 pct drop in annual revenue
* Cites drop in rental renewals but sees fast customer
growth
* Expects Daytona retina-screening product to drive rebound
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Nov 21 Eye company Optos said
growing demand for a new flagship product in a number of markets
would underpin steady growth next year, after it posted an 19
percent drop in annual revenue.
The retina-screening company said on Thursday that revenue
and other operating income for the year to Sept. 30 fell to
$159.5 million, in line with market expectations, as rental
renewals on retina-screening equipment declined from the
previous year.
"Part of our strategy is to try to flatten out that renewal
profile," Chief Executive Roy Davis told Reuters, explaining
that most customers were on three-year rental contracts.
The drop in sales pushed adjusted pretax profit down 65
percent to $9.2 million, but slightly ahead of market consensus.
"Despite what was a challenging year for us we actually saw
strong customer growth," Davis said.
The group, which generates 70 percent of its business in the
United States, said its customer base rose by a quarter for the
year, its largest ever annual increase, with a further 25
percent rise expected in 2014, according to analysts.
Take-up of Optos's new flagship ultra-widefield retinal
imager Daytona was strong, the firm said. It has now installed
5,945 retina-screening devices worldwide, with Daytona, which
was launched in 2012, accounting for 1,474.
Davis said rising demand for Daytona, as well as more
clinical research on its eye healthcare technology and a broader
international reach left it "well placed to drive sales and
profitability in 2014".
Shares in Optos were last down 0.6 percent at 156.91 pounds.
They have fallen 7.7 percent this year, missing out on a rally
in European stocks.
Numis analyst Charles Weston was upbeat about the outlook,
pencilling in $20 million pretax profit for Optos in 2014.
"With Daytona momentum now being sustained, we are
increasingly confident that the company can deliver substantial
profit growth over the next few years," he said.
Optos was set up by Douglas Anderson in 1992 after his
five-year old son went blind in one eye when a retinal
detachment was spotted too late.
The company said sales of all screening devices outside
America rose 58 percent during the year through Sept. 30 and the
company sold 410 Daytonas to major Australian opticians chain
OPSM.
The global rise in diabetes, which causes one person to go
blind every 30 seconds, has also created growth potential, with
Davis pinpointing the Middle East as a particular opportunity.
Optos announced diluted pre-tax earnings per share of 12.4
cents, down from 35.7 cents in 2012.