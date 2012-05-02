SYDNEY May 2 Optus, the Australian unit of
Singapore Telecommunications, said on Wednesday it
would cut up to 750 jobs for a one-off cost of about A$37
million ($38 million) as part of a restructuring.
Optus, Australia's No.2 telco behind Telstra Corp,
said it needed a sustainable cost structure to remain
competitive and was centralizing a number of key functions
including commercial, human resources and strategy.
Most of the job cuts would come from senior and middle
management as well as operations, back office and support
functions, it added.
SingTel, which has reported four consecutive declines in
quarterly profits, is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on
May 10.
Optus, which has about 10 million customers, made a net
profit of A$177 million last quarter.
