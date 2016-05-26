BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO May 26 A U.S. jury handed Alphabet's Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright lawsuit against Oracle Corp, saying the law allowed Google's use of Oracle's software to create its Android smartphone operating system.
The jury upheld claims by Google that its use of Oracle's Java development platform was protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law, bringing trial to a close without Oracle winning any damages. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012