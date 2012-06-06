By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Oracle Corp
launched a new suite of cloud-based products on Wednesday to try
to catch up with smaller but nimbler vendors, such as
Salesforce.com Inc, in the business of hosting and
distributing software via the Internet.
The business software corporation, which gets most of its
revenue by selling software that companies install in their own
data centers, included social monitoring and data mining
services - both hot new areas of growth - in its cloud apps.
"It's been a long time coming," Chief Executive Larry
Ellison told customers and analysts at Oracle's headquarters in
Redwood City, California. "We made a decision to rebuild all of
our applications for the cloud almost seven years ago."
Ellison said the journey was fraught with difficulty and the
company had to rely on acquisitions to get to this point. The
project, previously called "Fusion," was sometimes referred to
as "Confusion," he said.
"It was as difficult a thing as we have done at Oracle," he
said. "We couldn't do it ourselves. We had to make the right
acquisitions as well."
Oracle and rivals, such as SAP AG, are
transforming themselves into major players in cloud computing -
providing software, storage and other services from remote data
centers over the Internet.
Ellison's company has gone on the acquisition warpath to
speed the transition.
In past months, it has secured deals to pick up Collective
Intellect -- which specializes in customer information gleaned
off Facebook and Twitter -- Vitrue, and recruitment
software maker Taleo Corp. Salesforce bought Buddy Media this
month, gaining expertise in social media marketing.
The company now generates about $1 billion in annual revenue
from Web-based software, still only a third what Salesforce.com
projects it will pull in during the current year. Oracle's cloud
products include 100 self-service applications and platform
services, with subscription-based pricing.
The billionaire, one of Silicon Valley's most well-known
personalities, also took a dig at competitors -- particularly
arch rival SAP and San Francisco Bay Area-based startup Workday.
He called out Workday for its "fundamental" mistakes of not
using a database and for basing its user interface on Adobe's
Flash, which doesn't work on Apple Inc's
iPhones and iPads.
"They have made some fundamental architectural decisions
that are flat wrong and I think calamitous," he said.
Ellison also said he noted that SAP doesn't expect to have a
cloud offering until 2020.
"2020. A terrible year to get into the cloud," Ellison said
to laughs from the audience.