By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 21
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Oracle's severe
miss in quarterly sales, dismissed by management as a blip,
amplified questions on Wall Street about the business-software
giant's diminishing clout in an industry moving rapidly toward
cheaper Internet-based rivals.
Senior management assured Wall Street on Wednesday that a
worrying 2-percent slip in new software sales was mostly due to
a sales force that lacked "urgency", something to be addressed
this quarter. Many analysts agreed, describing the decline in
software and hardware revenues as a speed bump.
Others say the dismal numbers highlight concerns that the
strategy championed by the world's No. 3 software maker, of
integrating cloud software with its own hardware for greater
efficiency, may not be enough to keep up with a growing number
of rivals offering low-cost solutions.
Some worry that Oracle's era of fast growth and lofty
margins, when it could dictate prices because of its premier
market position, may be waning.
Aggressive, fast-growing companies like Salesforce.com
are now offering competitive products at prices that
often undercut Oracle, said Cowen analyst Peter Goldmacher.
"For a long time they've held firm on pricing for
maintenance, which is their highest margin business, and they've
really stuck it to their clients," said Goldmacher. "Now that
you have an ever-growing raft of alternatives, more and more
traditional customers are availing themselves of those
alternatives."
Shares in Oracle slumped nearly 10 percent on Thursday --
their biggest single-day drop since December 2011.
Even though Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz said on
Wednesday its salespeople are well on their way to signing deals
they missed out on before the February quarter ended, some
analysts believe the 35-year old tech company may face more
serious problems as upstart rivals challenge its core business.
"Data base revenue, which has been the cash machine of the
company, has changed. There are now alternative databases, as
well as the cloud," said Mark Moerdler, an analyst at Bernstein
Research. "That pressure is still a tiny bleed, but it is out
there and the question is - is it bigger than we think it is?"
An Oracle spokesperson declined to comment.
TOUGH TRANSITION
Many on Wall Street expect Oracle to successfully adapt to a
more competitive and cloud-focused market. CEO Larry Ellison
and his management are known to excel in troubled times.
"It's a well managed business but it's a really tough
transition. You're transitioning from one IT architecture to
another and those are tough. A lot of incumbents don't get
through those very well," said Patrick Walravens, an analyst at
JMP Securities.
A latecomer to cloud computing, which Ellison once called
"complete gibberish," Oracle has introduced its own offerings in
the rapidly growing area.
Oracle's "Fusion" suite of software is geared to cloud
computing. Some analysts say it is gaining wider adoption among
Oracle's traditional clientele. But it competes with products
offered by rivals willing to sacrifice profitability to build
market share, a strategy Oracle in the past has avoided.
Companies like Salesforce, Cornerstone OnDemand,
Amazon.com Inc and others offer a growing range of
cloud-based services, including customer service management,
human resources applications, databases and data centers.
Corporate customers like that approach because it is faster to
implement and has lower upfront costs than traditional software,
which businesses need to install on their own computer systems.
Oracle's vision is to become a one-stop shop for
cloud-computing products, offering its own applications,
databases and computing infrastructure over the web. Ellison is
focusing Oracle's hardware division, acquired through the $5.6
billion purchase of Sun Microsystems in 2010, on selling
high-end server equipment exquisitely tuned to work with his
company's software products.
But customers are also free to run Oracle's software on
hardware offered by rival cloud providers or buy less expensive
hardware to run their databases inhouse.
The growing ability of customers to mix and match between
databases, software and hardware is making it harder for Oracle
to sell its products in lucrative packages.
"The problem is, the growth of SaaS (software as a service)
applications is undermining that strategy. When you subscribe to
salesforce.com, you don't need to buy a database, middleware or
hardware," said Patrick Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities.
The hardware division's revenue has fallen every quarter
since it closed the Sun deal. While Ellison had said in December
he expected hardware systems revenue to start growing by now,
the company said on Wednesday its sales were still falling.
The persistent decline of the division -- which accounts for
a 10th of overall revenue -- is clamping down on the growth of a
company known for powering revenue expansion largely through
acquisitions.
Oracle on average is expected to grow its revenue about 1
percent in the fiscal year ending in May, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Its revenue for the following year is seen
growing 6 percent, less than the double-digit expansion it has
often seen in the past.
At least two brokerages reduced their ratings on Oracle's
stock following the company's quarterly earnings report. But the
vast majority of analysts continue to recommend buying Oracle's
stock, according to Starmine Professional, a Thomson Reuters
product.