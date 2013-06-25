By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, June 25 Oracle Corp, the
technology giant losing market share to younger firms that sell
software via the Web, has signed a long-term partnership with
archrival and cloud computing pioneer Salesforce.com Inc
.
The two companies said on Tuesday that Oracle will integrate
some of its cloud-based software programs with Salesforce
products. The companies gave few details on the unprecedented
partnership, which also calls for Salesforce to expand its own
use of Oracle products.
Oracle, which unveiled a separate cloud partnership with
longtime rival Microsoft Corp on Monday, is looking to
accelerate growth by expanding sales of cloud-computing
products, one of the few fast-growing areas in the technology
sector.
Oracle shares have grown 35 percent over the past five
years, while Salesforce stock has soared more than 100 percent.
The alliance marks a dramatic shift by Oracle co-founder and
Chief Executive Larry Ellison toward Salesforce and its CEO Marc
Benioff, who Ellison has derided for more than a decade.
A bitter rivalry traces back to 2000, when Benioff fired
Ellison from the Salesforce board of directors after Oracle
started selling competitive software.
Spokeswomen for both companies declined to elaborate beyond
the announcement in a press release.
That contrasted sharply with Monday's unveiling of the new
Oracle-Microsoft partnership, heralded in a press conference
featuring Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Oracle President Mark
Hurd.
The products that Salesforce plans to purchase from Oracle
include one that manages human resources, known as human capital
management software.
That may signal that Salesforce has canceled ambitious plans
to develop similar software that would compete with Oracle
software. Benioff disclosed those plans to Reuters in December
2011. ()
Benioff could not be reached for comment.