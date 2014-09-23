(Adds detail on compensation, comments from analysts)
Sept 23 Oracle Corp's Larry Ellison,
who is stepping aside as chief executive officer, took less
money home in fiscal 2014 that the year before following
criticism of his compensation and concerns about the software
company's struggles against smaller rivals.
Ellison received $67.3 million as compensation in 2014, a
15.5 percent drop from a year earlier, according to a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/ZcjMN1)
Oracle surprised Wall Street last week with the announcement
that Ellison, who the cofounded the company four decades ago and
owns a quarter of it, would be replaced by Presidents Safra Catz
and Mark Hurd..
Compensation for Catz and Hurd stood at $37.7 million each
for the fiscal year ended May 2014, also less than in the
previous year, according to the filing.
For fiscal 2015, Oracle is reducing the number of stock
options granted to the three senior executives and introducing
performance stock units, which will be awarded based on Oracle's
success against rivals including SAP and IBM.
Ellison, whose 2013 compensation was $79.6 million, will
take over as executive chairman and chief technology officer.
In recent years, some investors have opposed Ellison's pay
packages, complaining that the world's fifth-richest man makes
too much money as his company struggles.
While Ellison, Catz and Hurd took home less total pay last
year, their stock options and other incentives are still
generous, said Michael Pryce-Jones, an analyst at CtW Investment
Group, which advises union pension funds and has been a critic
of Ellison's compensation.
"Careful scrutiny and caution are warranted because we're
still looking at awards with huge economic value. You've got
Catz and Hurd on a huge number and Ellison hasn't taken a huge
dip either," Pryce-Jones said.
Oracle's compensation committee reduced Ellison's stock
option awards for 2015 to 2.25 million shares from 7 million
shares in fiscal 2014, the filing showed.
Catz and Hurd were granted a special one-time stock option
award for 500,000 shares each, taking the options for 2015 to
2.75 million shares each, down from 5 million the year before.
Last year, a majority of shareholders opposed Ellison's pay
in a non-binding vote. While the voting result requires no
changes from the company, it underscored concern among
shareholders about high pay as the company struggles to fend off
smaller, aggressive companies offering software and
Internet-based products at prices that often undercut Oracle.
"The issues remain the same. Oracle has misexecuted and
shown disappointing numbers to the street for the better part of
the last few years," said FBR analyst Daniel Ives.
In fiscal 2014 Ellison collected a salary of $1, with the
rest of his compensation coming mostly from stock options.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Cynthia Osterman)