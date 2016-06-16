BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income "rose", not "fell")
June 16 Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue hurt by weaker sales of its traditional database software products and a stronger dollar.
Net income rose to $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $2.76 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $10.59 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.