(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income "rose", not "fell")

June 16 Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue hurt by weaker sales of its traditional database software products and a stronger dollar.

Net income rose to $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $2.76 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.59 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)