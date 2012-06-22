SAN FRANCISCO Oracle'sORCL.O billionaire CEO has a taste for the finer things in life, from yachts, jets and supercars to tennis galas and real estate.

Now, the third-wealthiest man in America has added a Hawaiian island - or most of it - to his mantelpiece. Ellison bought 98 percent of Hawaii's sixth-largest island, Lanai, the state's governor announced on Wednesday.

The following is a list of some of the CEO's more famous trophies:

- Ellison, known for his yachting passion, once owned one of the largest luxury yachts in the world: the "Rising Sun." Published estimates of its cost range from $200 million to $250 million.

Initially envisioned at 387 feet, the CEO upsized that to 452 feet to one-up Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to a "Yachting" magazine article from 2007.

Ellison is also the owner of Oracle Racing, which won the 33rd America's Cup in 2010 under the name BMW Oracle Racing. As the Cup winner, Ellison and his team are now running the next America's Cup competition, which will take place next year on San Francisco Bay.

His interest in sporting events also extends to tennis: he recently purchased the BNP Paribas Open, which allowed the tennis tournament to stay in Indian Wells, California.

- Ellison has owned a number of luxury cars, including an Audi R8, a Lexus LFA and a McLaren F1, as seen in a plethora of public photos. His McLaren was auctioned off for more than $3.5 million at the Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach auction in 2010.

- His collection extends to the skies. A licensed pilot, Ellison has owned an Italian "Marchetti" jet, a MiG-29 fighter and a Gulfstream business jet, according to various publications.

- Then there's real estate, which was expanded by more than 100 square miles with his recent purchase of 98 percent of the Hawaiian island Lanai. Ellison's property empire extends from Silicon Valley to as far afield as Japan.

His compound in Woodside, California, designed in the style of a Japanese village, is worth an estimated $110 million, according to Business Insider. It boasts a man-made lake and hundreds of trees alongside a main house of nearly 8,000 square feet.

Ellison has also owned properties along Carbon Beach in Malibu, California, and a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, according to CNBC. Last year he purchased a 240-acre estate with a private 18-hole golf course near Palm Springs, California, that was built by timber mogul Tim Blixseth.

(Reporting By Mauro Whiteman; Editing by Gary Hill)