By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30
main draw for tens of thousands of technology professionals at
Oracle Corp's annual conference in San Francisco on
Tuesday, where he joked about losing his name after
relinquishing his role as the company's CEO.
Ellison, who this month gave up his position as chief
executive of the enterprise software behemoth he co-founded 37
years ago, stuck to his tradition of delivering the main
presentation at Oracle OpenWorld.
Oracle surprised Wall Street on Sept. 18 with the
announcement that Ellison, who owns a quarter of the company,
would be replaced by presidents Safra Catz and Mark Hurd.
Oracle has stressed that nothing would change under the new
management structure, with the 70-year-old Ellison staying on as
executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Speaking to a standing-room-only crowd in a
football-field-sized room, Ellison mostly pitched Oracle's
newest offerings in software and other IT delivered over the
Internet - a growing trend known as cloud computing.
But he won laughter with a handful of off-script comments
about his new role at the company, including one during a
demonstration of a new service that lets customers easily move
applications from their own data centers to Oracle's cloud.
"I'm CTO now, I have to do my demos by myself. I used to
have help, now it's gone," Ellison joked. "I love my new job by
the way."
Minutes later, as he filled in a webpage as part of the same
demonstration, he joked, "They took away my CEO title, they took
away my name. It's been a rough few weeks."
Close to 60,000 people were enrolled for this year's
OpenWorld, which includes technical courses, cocktail parties
and a concert by Aerosmith. The event is a major opportunity for
Ellison to pitch Oracle's latest products and vision to
corporate customers, engineers and IT managers.
"He makes a big impact, the way he showcases his technology.
His selling power is great," said OpenWorld attendee Vijay
Thakkar. "A lot of people come just to see him."
Ellison has previously edged back from Oracle's helm. He
apologized to Tuesday's audience for skipping his keynote speech
at last year's OpenWorld to be on the water with his Oracle Team
USA sailing team during the final neck-and-neck races of the
America's Cup regatta.
Smaller, aggressive companies like Salesforce.com
and Workday have been offering competitive software and
Internet-based products at prices that often undercut Oracle,
whose strategy has been to integrate software with its own
high-end, expensive hardware for greater efficiency.
In response, Oracle has been acquiring cloud-related
companies and rolling out its own cloud-based products. But
while those products are growing quickly, they remain a small
fraction of the company's total business.
It was the second presentation in three days that Ellison
devoted to talking up the progress Oracle has made in cloud
computing, which accounts for just 5 percent of his company's
revenue.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)