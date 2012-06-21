* Company says Keith Block to leave to pursue other
opportunities
* Block to remain with Oracle for some time to assist with
transition
June 21 Oracle Corp disclosed that a
senior executive has resigned following the release of documents
in which he criticized his boss, company President Mark Hurd,
and belittled hardware products acquired with the purchase of
Sun Microsystems.
The company run by billionaire Larry Ellison said in a
regulatory filing on Thursday that Executive Vice President for
North America Sales and Consulting Keith Block had resigned to
pursue other opportunities.
According to a transcript of comments made in July 2011 to a
colleague in human resources via Oracle's instant messaging
service, Block said: "Nobody talks about Sun. Even the Sun
customers. It's dead dead dead."
The comments became public in disclosures during the
discovery phase of a lawsuit with bitter rival Hewlett-Packard
Co.
Oracle and Block were not available for comment on those
remarks or why he was leaving.
Reuters earlier reported that Block was leaving the company,
citing sources.
Oracle released its quarterly results three days ahead of
schedule on Monday, after news of the pending departure of Block
fueled concerns that business was stagnating.
While Block will remain with Oracle for some time to assist
with the transition, some of his responsibilities have been
assumed by other managers, the company said in a statement.
Oracle shares were up slightly at $28.61 in premarket
trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.