Sensex shrugs off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS) fall 2.7 percent, tracking a slump in parent company Oracle Corp ORCL.O on Thursday after the U.S. software maker's Q3 revenue fell far short of expectations.
Oracle Corp blamed its rapidly expanding salesforce for a severe miss in third-quarter software sales and warned that its ailing hardware business will lose more ground this quarter, driving its shares 8 percent lower on Wednesday.
It was Oracle Corp shares' biggest percentage drop since December 2011.
Oracle Corp owns 80.3 percent in Oracle Financial Services via a subsidiary.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SINGAPORE Sterling retreated on Thursday on fears that Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in Britain's June 8 election, while conflicting signals on the health of China's manufacturing sector kept most Asian stock markets in check.